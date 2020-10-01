Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta Headline

Malta: Prime Minister attends special European Council summit

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A special summit in Brussels is bringing together the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union for talks on many topics that go beyond the Union’s borders. Malta is represented by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The meeting is taking place on the same day as the European infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom.

During these two days of meetings in Brussels, a series of issues currently dominating the international scene are on the agenda of European leaders.

Source: TVM

Updated 1742
%d bloggers like this: