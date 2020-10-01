Malta: Prime Minister attends special European Council summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A special summit in Brussels is bringing together the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union for talks on many topics that go beyond the Union’s borders. Malta is represented by Prime Minister Robert Abela. The meeting is taking place on the same day as the European infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom.

During these two days of meetings in Brussels, a series of issues currently dominating the international scene are on the agenda of European leaders.

Source: TVM

Updated 1742

