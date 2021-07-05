Malta: Prime Minister confident heading into final year of legislature

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the government will keep building on the foundations of the last years as it enters the final stretch of the legislature. Abela said that his administration is committed to addressing issues of concern. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/nibqghu-ffukati-li-ntejbu-l-hajja-tal-maltin-u-l-ghawdxin-il-pm-abela/

The paper carries an interview with Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando about his recently published autobiography. The former MP said that the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia turned the attention of the international community to Malta.

