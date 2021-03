China seeks to rein in mobile apps’ collection of personal data China's cyber watchdog said on Monday mobile app providers cannot deny users basic access to th...

Photo Story – Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch in Kazakhstan A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMO...

EgyptAir to seek up to $447 million in state support EgyptAir will seek 5 billion to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($318 million - $447 million) in gove...

Malaysia sets up compensation fund for COVID-19 vaccinations Malaysia on Monday announced it had established a $2.4 million compensation fund to provide cas...

Updated – Scottish leader Sturgeon did not break rules, independent inquiry finds LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was cleared on Monday of bre...

Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, company over Xinjiang LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a co...

Photo Story – Protests against hate toward Asians A youth with a sign that reads 'Stop Asian Hate' climbs a tree to see over hundreds of people gathe...

Italian region of Lombardy authority fires all executives due to chaos in vaccination procedure Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Monday that he was going to oust the executives of a regiona...

Thai-developed COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials Thailand started human trials on Monday of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and expects...