Malta: Prime Minister defends management of Covid-19 risk

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is taking a cautious approach to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. While acknowledging some frustrations from certain quarters, he said that the country is minimising risk. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/dirett-intervista-mal-pm-u-mexxej-laburista-robert-abela/

The paper reports on demonstrations in Italy following the killing of a man who was taking part in a strike. Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella sent his condolences to the young family of the 37-year-old.

