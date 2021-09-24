Malta: Prime Minister discusses budget measures with union representatives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a meeting between the Prime Minister and a delegation from the General Workers’ Union ahead of the Budget. Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja said that social dialogue is one of the strongest instruments for change. Read more: https://talk.mt/id-djalogu-socjali-wiehed-mill-akbar-forzi-ta-success-li-ghandu-pajjizna/

Another story says that a man accused of predation was jailed for eight years after blackmailing a woman and forcing her to perform sexual favours. The court declared that the man’s obsession made the victim into a slave. Read more: https://talk.mt/tmien-snin-habs-fuq-ossessjoni-li-rrendiet-mara-skjava-ghal-ezigenzi-sesswali/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro