Malta: Prime Minister issues apology to Caruana Galizias

L-Orizzont follows a press conference by Prime Minister Robert Abela in reaction to the conclusions of the public inquiry. Abela said that, as the current Prime Minister, he extended a formal apology to the Caruana Galizia family.

Another report says that the judges on the inquiry panel found no evidence of material involvement by state officials in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia but the state is collectively responsible for a collapse of the rule of law that facilitated the killing.

