Malta: Prime Minister non-committal about utility bills refunds

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela referred to a report by the Auditor General about the water and electricity bills issued by ARMS as a draft document. The paper asked Abela whether the government will refund consumers for overcharging. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/31/robert-abela-jibqa-ma-jikkommettix-ruhu-li-jaghti-lura-l-flus-misruqa/

Another story says that minister Carmelo Abela refused to confirm or deny whether he had access to the key cards when he was an employee of HSBC ten years ago. The minister said he will not discuss his private work in public. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/31/ma-jichadx-li-kellu-access-ghas-sistema-tas-sigurta-tal-hsbc/

