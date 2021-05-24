Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent covers a speech by the Prime Minister on Sunday who defended the government’s plan to reopen businesses and social activities gradually. Robert Abela said that a sudden reopening would put all the efforts to curb the contagion at risk.

Another report says that the Planning Authority is due to decide on an embellishment project for Spinola Gardens this week. Laid out on around 24,000 square metres, the plan foresees pedestrianisation and outdoor catering areas.

