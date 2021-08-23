Malta: Prime Minister says energy policy improved emission levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that Malta reports the lowest rate of pollution per capita in the EU, pointing to shifts in the energy policy with the interconnector and the gas power station. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/dan-huwa-gvern-li-ha-u-li-se-jibqa-jiehu-d-decizjonijiet/

The paper speaks with Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef who said that that stakeholders are working to restore life to the capital city as soon as the pandemic is over. Micallef said the agency is critical to the culture sector.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro