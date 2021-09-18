Malta: Prime Minister says PL ready to mend ways

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the Labour Party will address mistakes made in the last years. Speaking at a PL event on Friday, Abela said that the party is committed to the country’s reform programme. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-17/local-news/We-are-not-infallible-we-recognise-our-mistakes-and-want-to-make-up-for-them-Robert-Abela-6736236794

Another story reports on charges brought against Josette Schembri Vella, accused of laundering €1.5 million through her company 3Cities Design Ltd. The prosecution did not say what the predicate offence was. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-17/local-news/Keith-Schembri-s-wife-to-be-charged-with-money-laundering-6736236808

