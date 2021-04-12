Malta: Prime Minister says tourism sector cannot afford another dry summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to council members of band clubs who expressed concern about new fundraising rules introduced by the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations. The sources said the regulations will limit collection of donations.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who warned that the country cannot miss another summer of tourism. Abela said that the next few weeks will be crucial for the management of the pandemic and appealed for caution.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...