L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the government is committed to turning the challenge of the FATF greylisting into opportunity. Speaking on Sunday, Abela said Malta will aim for a certificate of excellence.

The paper speaks with Korin Farrugia from RMJ Horse Rescue who said there are tens of horses suffering maltreatment or waiting to be put down. The activist appealed to the public for funds to help rescue more animals in danger.

