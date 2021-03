Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Prime Minister Robert Abela called on the Police Commissioner to investigate reported claims that Chen Cheng, the Chinese negotiator in the Enemalta deal, is the owner of secret company Macbridge.

Another story quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who announced plans to reopen tourism by the beginning of June. He said that a €20 million campaign will target travellers from the UK specifically.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...