Business Today quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who declared that Malta wants an open dialogue with the European Commission about the golden passport scheme. He said, however, that the government will defend the programme.

Another story reports that over 6,000 passengers have boarded the Gozo Fast Ferry service in the first week of operations. The company said that its app has been downloaded 3,000 times since launch.

