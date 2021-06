Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who welcomed the positive predictions by credit agency Fitch Ratings. Abela said that the government is credible and delivers what it promises.

The paper speaks to nutritionist Susan Borg who observed that many people were more careful of their eating habits during the lockdown this year. She said that some of her clients took the opportunity to improve their diets.

