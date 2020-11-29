Malta: Prison inmates subjected to humiliation treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports about ‘humiliation practices’ at the Corradino Correctional Facility, one of which involved tying inmates down in a chair, sometimes naked and blindfolded. The chair has only been removed this year.

Another story reports figures by the National Statistics Office showing that the government’s deficit has reached €1.2 billion in the first ten months this year. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana cautioned that it is too early to determine the economic performance for 2020.

