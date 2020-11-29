Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Prison inmates subjected to humiliation treatment

Illum reports about ‘humiliation practices’ at the Corradino Correctional Facility, one of which involved tying inmates down in a chair, sometimes naked and blindfolded. The chair has only been removed this year.

Another story reports figures by the National Statistics Office showing that the government’s deficit has reached €1.2 billion in the first ten months this year. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana cautioned that it is too early to determine the economic performance for 2020.

