Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a new measure will limit gathering in private properties to two households. Explaining the move, the Public Health Superintendent said that the highest number of cases are coming from households.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that, unless state witness Vince Muscat provides details, he will not act on his claims in court that a sitting minister was involved in a crime.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...