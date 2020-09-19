Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Private security guard arrested for shooting at migrant

1 Min Read
The Times reports that a security officer for a private firm was arrested by the police after shooting at a migrant during a riot in the Safi detention centre on Friday. 27 migrants were also held over the riot, in which seven police officers were injured.

The paper quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who encouraged educators to report back to school. The minister said he understood concerns by teachers but said that the necessary safety precautions are in place.

