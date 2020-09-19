Malta: Private security guard arrested for shooting at migrant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a security officer for a private firm was arrested by the police after shooting at a migrant during a riot in the Safi detention centre on Friday. 27 migrants were also held over the riot, in which seven police officers were injured.

The paper quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who encouraged educators to report back to school. The minister said he understood concerns by teachers but said that the necessary safety precautions are in place.

