Malta: Producer goods sustain monthly rise

Industrial producer prices in June rose for the fourth consecutive month, registering an increase of 0.36 per cent from May. The total producer price index stood at 110.88 in June, up from 108.90 in February according to figures by the National Statistics Office.

In the last year, the index has only recorded back-to-back increases once, with rises in November and December 2020.

Compared with June last year, intermediate goods made the highest gains among the main industrial groupings, up by 3.22 per cent, followed by consumer goods (+2.69%). Capital goods grew by 0.31 per cent while no change was registered in the energy sector.

The only month-on-month increase was observed in intermediate goods (+0.96%), offsetting the decrease of 0.21 per cent in capital goods. There was no change in consumer goods and energy.