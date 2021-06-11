Malta: Production grows across the board for the first time in a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Industrial Production increased by 5.3 per cent in April compared to the previous month, registering growth across all major groupings for the first month in twelve months. The Index of Industrial Production stood at 107.4, the highest in a year according to figures published by the National Statistics Office.

In April 2020, on the contrary, the Index recorded its lowest point in the period under review, dropping to 92.6.

Energy production grew the 13.1 per cent month-on-month in April, the biggest gain among the categories followed by consumer goods (6.5%). Capital goods and intermediate goods increased by 4.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Compared with April last year, production jumped by 16.4 per cent. Capital goods enjoyed the highest growth (31.5%) while intermediate registered the lowest increase (6.6%).

