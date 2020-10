Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that accountants, financial services providers, and firms are unhappy with the slow process for bond listing reviews, demanding that the MFSA listing committee meets more regularly.

Another story says that the Malta Business Registry published a five-year strategy focusing on internationalisation, information and communication technology, changing purposes, and knowledge and learning.

CDpro issue 11

