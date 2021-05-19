Reading Time: < 1 minute

Progress Press, the printing of Allied Group has filed a judicial protest against disgraced former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and two of its former managing directors, in a bid to recoup $5 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, Progress Press said after discovering it was deprived of around $5 million when it purchased its printing machinery in 2008, the company has filed judicial protests in order to recover the money. Details of the deal are emerging in the ongoing criminal proceedings against Schembri and its former directors.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745