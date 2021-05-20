Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by Progress Press which said that it learnt from evidence presented in court that an agreement presented to the board of directors to purchase equipment from Kasco Engineering was illicit and abusive. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/19/progress-press-tibda-proceduri-legali-kontra-keith-schembri-adrian-hillman-u-vincent-buhagiar/

The paper reports that the Criminal Investigations Department called in Minister Carmelo Abela for questioning on Wednesday, who was accompanied by his lawyer Pawlu Lia. The interrogation lasted for about an hour and a half. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/19/1nizvelaw-carmelo-abela-jerga-jissejjah-fid-depot/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro