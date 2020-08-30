Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Prostitution reform report nearing completion

The Independent on Sunday speaks to Equalities Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar who said that a report seeking to decriminalise sex work will shortly be send to the Cabinet. The report was drafted by the technical committee on prostitution reform.

The paper questions Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia about developments on the bottle collection programme announced in the last budget. The minister said the scheme had to be postponed to next year because of tax issues.

By Corporate Dispatch

