Malta: Prostitution reform report nearing completion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to Equalities Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar who said that a report seeking to decriminalise sex work will shortly be send to the Cabinet. The report was drafted by the technical committee on prostitution reform.

The paper questions Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia about developments on the bottle collection programme announced in the last budget. The minister said the scheme had to be postponed to next year because of tax issues.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...