A protest by Moviment Graffitti has halted rural road works by Infrastructure Malta, who allegedly started building a road on farmland in Daħla tas-Sienja, in Dingli without any permits.

The NGO said the government agency has been bullying residents and formers once again and is “doing so illegally”.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1644

