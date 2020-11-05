Malta: PS says MFSA revelations will not impact Moneyval assessment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Parliamentary Secretary for the financial services sector, Clayton Bartolo, who dismissed fears that revelations about the Las Vegas trip may harm Malta’s assessment by Moneyval.

The paper says that the Financial Services Authority has launched an internal investigation by an independent panel into allegations of a trip to Las Vegas by the organisation’s CEO and General Counsel.

Another story reports that the number of cruise passengers fell by more than 97 percent in the third quarter this year compared to the same period in 2019. Total passenger traffic amounted to just over 7,000 this summer.

