Malta: Psychologist warns about social media risks for adults

The Independent publishes an interview with school psychologist Darlinka Barbara who said that overconsumption of social media is not an issue only among teens, but adults as well. She warned about the adverse effects of uncontrolled social media use.

The paper asks MEP Roberta Metsola about the Prime Minister’s failure to congratulate her on her election as European Parliament vice president. Metsola said the electorate will ultimately judge Robert Abela for his pettiness.

