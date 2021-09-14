Malta: Public approval of Covid-19 management eclipses EU average

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the latest Eurobarometer survey findings showing that 69 per cent of people in Malta approve of the Covid-19 measures adopted by the government. The average rate in the EU is 53 per cent. Read more: https://talk.mt/66-tal-maltin-u-l-ghawdxin-jemmnu-li-s-sitwazzjoni-ekonomika-fpajjizna-hija-tajba/

The paper reports on a set of pre-budget proposals presented by the General Workers Union. Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja said that the recommendations are based on attracting economic investment that raises the quality of life.

