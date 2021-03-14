Malta: Public concern about virus almost doubles in three months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey findings showing that eight in every ten people in Malta identify the coronavirus pandemic as their major concern. The rate stood at 46.2 percent in December.

Another story reveals that the victim of a 2017 car bomb explosion, Romeo Bone, had been interrogated by the police over the assassination of Raymond Agius nine years earlier. Agius is the father of the brothers accused of supplying the bomb in the Caruana Galizia murder.

