Malta: Public debt at almost €8 billion

Il-Mument says that the government deficit has risen to almost €8 billion in March, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana warning the Prime Minister against growing debt. Caruana is said to have insisted on stopping unauthorised spending by ministers.

The paper quotes PN spokesperson for sport Clyde Puli who criticised the government decision to stop all sports activities without consultation with stakeholders. Puli said that sport disciplines involving professional athletes are being treated like hobbies.

