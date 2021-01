Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of Malta’s COVID-19 public health response team are understood to be livid after the team’s coordinator was removed from his post with no explanation, sources told Times of Malta on Monday.

Kenneth Grech, a consultant and lecturer, was told over the weekend that his services within the response team were no longer needed and that he would be redeployed.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1742

