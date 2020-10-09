Malta: Public inquiry board says it is not bound by PM’s deadline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry intends to go on with the process even if it is not concluded by the December deadline imposed by the Prime Minister. The board referred to a clause requiring ‘proper fulfilment’ of the terms of reference.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who encourages businesses to engage with Libya as a trading opportunity. Abela made the comments before a meeting with the Chamber of SMEs.

