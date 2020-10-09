Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Public inquiry board says it is not bound by PM’s deadline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry intends to go on with the process even if it is not concluded by the December deadline imposed by the Prime Minister. The board referred to a clause requiring ‘proper fulfilment’ of the terms of reference.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who encourages businesses to engage with Libya as a trading opportunity. Abela made the comments before a meeting with the Chamber of SMEs.

