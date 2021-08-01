Malta: Public inquiry indicates interference by Keith Schembri in police work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports from the Caruana Galizia inquiry which found that, as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri attempted to influence police investigations into 17 Black and the Panama Papers. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/keith-schembri-interfered-in-17-black-investigation-inquiry.890509

The paper speaks with President Emeritus Coleiro Preca who warned against political parties taking over the reforms recommended by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, adding that the journalist’s murder case can only be closed once full justice is served. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/marie-louise-coleiro-stop-party-media-from-fanning-the-flames.890512

