Malta: Public Life Commissioner sets out two-year plan

The Independent says that the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life launched a two-year project to raise the quality of administration. The initiative includes reviewing the code of ethics for politicians and introducing transparency checks on lobbying. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-15/local-news/Ministers-by-and-large-adhering-to-social-media-guidelines-Standards-Commissioner-6736236747

The paper reports a change in Covid-19 rules that will now allow Maltese residents to quarantine in their homes on their return from a country on the dark-red list. This overturns a practice of keeping all arrivals from such countries at a quarantine hotel. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-15/local-news/LIVE-Health-Minister-to-announce-new-travel-quarantine-measures-6736236744

