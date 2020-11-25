Malta: Public spending jumps by €394M in H1 2020

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Government total expenditure rose to €2.7 billion in the first half of 2020, an increase of 16.9 percent compared with the same period last year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a deficit of €895.6 million in the Consolidated Fund between January and June, up from €156.1 million last year.
While expenditure surged, driven by a €228 million in recurrent expenditure, total revenue in the six months decreased from €2.2 billion in 2019 to €1.8 billion this year. Income Tax fell by €128 million, Value Added Tax by €86 million, and Licenses by €54 million. On the other hand, revenue from Fees of Office and Miscellaneous Receipts increased by €15 million and €32 million, respectively.
Government debt rose by €896 compared with the first half of 2019, reaching €6.377 million at the end of June. This debt was mainly financed from Treasury Bills and Malta Government Stocks, which registered increases of €522 million and €380 million, respectively, from the previous year.