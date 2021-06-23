Malta: Public Standards Commissioner publishes guidelines on government ads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on guidelines for government adverts issued by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. The document says that media messages should be relevant to the public interest and must not be used for personal or political publicity. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-22/local-news/Government-ads-should-be-relevant-enough-to-justify-public-funds-spent-on-them-Hyzler-6736234592

The paper speaks with the chairman of the gaming network Enrico Bradamante who said that the sector would feel the reputational and operational effects if Malta were to be grey-listed by the FATF.

