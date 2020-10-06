Malta pushes for rule of law mechanism and stricter climate laws in EP

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta is pushing for stronger rule of law mechanisms and stricter climate laws in the European Parliament plenary.

A draft resolution envisions an objective and evidence-based tool that would apply equally, objectively and fairly to all member states, to protect and strengthen democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights. A new “Annual Monitoring Cycle”, comprising preventive and corrective measures ranging from country-specific recommendations (which could be modelled after the European Semester) to budgetary conditionality, would integrate and complement existing mechanisms, such as those provided in Article 7 TEU and the Commission’s Annual Rule of Law Report.

The resolution will ensure the mechanism has teeth EPP MEP Roberta Metsola said. It will be a permanent binding mechanism that outlines that the EU is not a cash cow, she added.

“EU values should be our starting point- they need to prove that they abide by EU laws,” she said, adding Member states cannot simply accede to the Union and then stop abiding by its values.

S&D MEP Miriam Dalli said the mechanism would ensure that there is always a common yardstick so that countries would not lament that they are being unfairly targeted.

Dalli pushing for climate target for 2040

MEPs will also debate the Commission proposal on a European climate law. It aims to transform political promises that the EU will become climate neutral by 2050 into a binding obligation, to give European citizens and businesses the legal certainty and predictability they need to plan for the transformation.

In their draft report, MEPs call for emissions to be reduced by 60% in 2030 compared to 1990. They insist that both the EU and all member states individually must become climate-neutral by 2050.

As the Vice President of S&D, MEP Miriam Dalli said she was pushing for there to be a target in 2040. Industries prefer to have a consistent idea of the targets it needs to reach, she said. She has also said she is pushing for a European Climate Change Council.

She also said that she would be pushing for a greater representation of women on boards. Where there is legislative action, there is change, Dalli said.

