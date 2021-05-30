Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks with Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg who has been spearheading efforts to return Ħondoq ir-Rummien into ODZ. Buttigieg said that he was forced to stand up to powerful developers in the past two decades to protect the area.

Another report says that Marsaskala residents are concerned about a newly launched regeneration committee made up of people with business interests. A similar committee sought to make radical changes to the public spaces in 2010.

