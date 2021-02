Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lecturers and staff at the University of Malta found themselves waiting in long queues on Wednesday, as a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the university’s Msida campus got under way.

Lecturers who spoke to Times of Malta while waiting said they turned up on time for their appointment but still found themselves waiting for over an hour. Others said they found two vaccination queues on campus, each leading to a separate vaccination hall.

