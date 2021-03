Reading Time: < 1 minute



As the first spring migratory birds flew over the Maltese islands, BirdLife Malta reported various illegalities that it said “have become the norm” in trapping and hunting.

BirdLife Malta said that hunters and trappers took advantage of easterly winds and an overcast that forced birds to seek refuge by flying towards Malta and Gozo on Sunday.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...