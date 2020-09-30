Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta rattled by earthquake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Malta was rattled by a moderate earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey the earthquake struck at around 3am and had an initial intensity of 4.3 whilst the Seismic Monitoring & Research Group at the University of Malta gave an initial reading of 4.5.

The epicenter was registered at around 19 kilometres South South West of Zurrieq at a depth of 6km.

The tremor was also registered by the Italian Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv).

According to Malta’s Seismic Monitoring group, hours earlier another earthquake was registered off the Maltese coast with an intensity of 3.3.

Several people in Malta posted on social media about being woken up by the rumbling. So far there are no reports of damages or victims.
