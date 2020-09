Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports that three people died from the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest number of casualties in a single day. Another four patients died this week, bringing the number of Covid-19 casualties in Malta to 20.

The paper speaks to the management of St Joseph Home for the elderly in Fgura, which registered 83 Covid-19 cases in one week. The administration assured the paper that the situation is now under control.

