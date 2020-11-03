Malta: Record number of new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the daily number of new Covid-19 cases reached a record of 218 on Monday, surpassing the 204 cases registered on 17 October. Authorities said that a record number of 3,557 tests were conducted between Sunday and Monday.

The paper reports that a development project planned on the car park area outside the former trade fair grounds will be decided by the Planning Authority Board on Thursday. The mixed-use projects would include 115 apartments as well as office and retail areas.

