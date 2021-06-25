Malta: Record number of scam reports in one day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the police have received a record number of 40 complaints in 24 hours, reporting scam messages which stole a combined €50,000 from personal accounts. Perpetrators are posing as postal or banking services. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/24/f24-siegha-iktar-minn-e50000-misruqa-wara-li-waqghu-ghal-messaggi-qarrieqa/

The paper covers a press conference addressed by PN Leader Bernard Grech who appealed to the government to listen to the experts and stakeholders to chart a way out the FATF grey list. Grech said the moment requires national unity. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/24/dan-mument-li-rridu-naraw-kif-flimkien-nistghu-tassew-nimxu-l-quddiem-bernard-grech/

