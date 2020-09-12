Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Recovered patient contracts Covid-19 a second time

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports the first case of Covid-19 re-infection in Malta, after a man tested positive for a second time this week. The Public Health Superintendent confirmed that the man had first contracted the virus in April and had recovered.

The paper publishes parts of the pre-budget document presented by the government which is targeting a ‘rapid recovery’ in all economic sectors. The document prioritises Air Malta, the digitalisation of the justice system, and Malta’s role at the United Nations.

