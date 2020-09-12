Malta: Recovered patient contracts Covid-19 a second time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports the first case of Covid-19 re-infection in Malta, after a man tested positive for a second time this week. The Public Health Superintendent confirmed that the man had first contracted the virus in April and had recovered.

The paper publishes parts of the pre-budget document presented by the government which is targeting a ‘rapid recovery’ in all economic sectors. The document prioritises Air Malta, the digitalisation of the justice system, and Malta’s role at the United Nations.

