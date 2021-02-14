Malta: Redesigned gas pipeline not eligible for EU funding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that the modified gas pipeline from Sicily will not make the cut for EU funding. The government submitted new designs for hydrogen-ready infrastructure after the Commission said it would not fund the original plans.

Another report says that Health Minister Chris Fearne is viewed as the best-performing minister by the public with a rating of 25.2 percent, a decline from 27.9 percent in October. Minister Ian Borg placed second and gained five points to reach 16 percent this month.

