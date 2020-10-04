Malta: Regeneration works on Grand Harbour facilities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports on restoration works on the Grand Harbour breakwater, both on the 370-metre stretch jutting out of Valletta and the shorter part in Kalkara. The paper says the renovation is part of a wider project to upgrade maritime facilities in the harbour.

The paper says that new PN Leader Bernard Grech is expected to be appointed Leader of the Opposition in the coming days. In his reaction on Facebook, outgoing leader Adrian Delia said he will continue to work for a united party.

