Malta: Registered unemployment reaches record low

Kullħadd says that registered unemployment last month fell to its lowest historical numbers. At 1,1542, there were 74 fewer people on the unemployment register than in the previous lowest month on record, June 2019.

Another story says that opposition MP Jason Azzopardi had sought Yorgen Fenech’s help to organise a coffee morning for his constituents in the lead-up to the 2008 general election. The businessman obliged by hosting the event at the Hilton Hotel.

