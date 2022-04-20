Malta registers increase in FDI in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As at the end of 2021, the Maltese economy recorded a net international investment position of €7.7 billion, the NSO reported today.

When compared to the figures recorded at the end of 2020, total foreign assets increased by €10.4 billion in 2021 while total foreign liabilities increased by €10.6 billion, resulting in an overall decrease in the net International Investment Position (IIP) of €0.1 billion. The level of Malta’s total foreign assets abroad amounted to €269.0 billion as at the end of 2021.

Portfolio Investment accounted for 50.0 per cent while Direct Investment represented 26.6 per cent of total foreign assets. The increase in Malta’s foreign assets was driven mainly by a €7.5 billion increase in Portfolio Investment and a €3.3 billion increase in Other Investment. At the end of December 2021, Malta’s foreign liabilities stood at €261.3 billion.

Direct Investment amounted to €217.5 billion, up from €209.3 billion recorded in December 2020, and accounted for 83.2 per cent of total foreign liabilities. Moreover, Other Investment represented 14.6 per cent of total foreign liabilities and totalled €38.3 billion.