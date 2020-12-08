Malta: Regulations prohibiting wild animal petting were published by mistake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent questions the Ministry for Animal Rights about sudden changes to zoo regulations, allowing the petting of wild animals. A spokesperson said that draft regulations prohibiting handling and petting had been ‘erroneously’ uploaded to the ministry’s website.

The paper reports on the government’s strategy for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine from next month. Most front liners and residents at homes for the elderly are planned to receive the jab in January.

